Census: NPC begins 11th phase of EAD today

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The National Population Commission (NPC), said it will today, commence the 11th phase of Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD).

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, during a press briefing to mark the commencement of the exercise, NPC Chairman, Nasir Kwarra said the EAD which will include field work and training will end on 20th January, 2020.

“The training the trainer and other technical officers for the EAD has just been completed in Akwanga, Nasarawa state while the states’ training for demarcators will kick of nationwide on December 9, 2020.

“Planning for census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the

human and material resources required for the census. In essence, the success of a credible and accurate census depends very much on the qualty and reliability of the EAD. It is however necessary to state unambiguously that the EAD exercise is not the enumeration of persons living in the country. Its outcome is in no way the determinant of the population of

any locality, Local Government Area (LGA) or State. The EAD is simply a preparatory activity before the actual census enumeration and it should not be equated with the census.

“In addition to being the foundation for the census, the national sample frame for the

country is created from the EAD. The sample frame derived from the EAD is used by all data collecting organizations, including MDAs and research institutions.

“Furthermore, the frame is also used by international agencies including the IMF and the World Bank to monitor the economic and financial performance of the country. In addition to being the source of the national sample frame, there are several other deliverables from the ongoing EAD. Some of them include up-to-date list of households,

buildings, socio-economic infrastructural facilities and their geo-referenced distribution across localities, wards, LGAs and States. The information from these outputs are useful for development planning and efficient distribution of infrastructural facilities and provision of

socio-economic services.”

He added that a new software has been developed exclusively and internally by the NPC and has made the entire EAD process completely paperless.

