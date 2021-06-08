CDGP, JISOP vow to ensure smooth implementation of cash transfer to pregnant women in Jigawa

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Action Against Hunger (ACF) through Child Development Grand Program and Members of Jigawa Social Protection platform has promised to track and ensure the smooth implementation of cash transfer program to pregnant women in the state.

The decision was made at a monthly meeting with members of JISOP comprising both Civil Society Organisations and media.

Speaking during the meeting, the CDGP Advocacy and communications officer Umar Ibrahim said, “as Jigawa state government approved 20 pregnant women from each political ward to benefit from cash transfer fund.”

He added that, the CSOs and media are also responsible to follow-up and ensure justice,transparency and inclusion among the beneficiaries.