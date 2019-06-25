CBN hints on banks recapitalisation, as Emefiele unveils 5-year agenda

Share This





















By Etuka Sunday

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday hinted that it is time for it to consider the recapitalisation of banks operating in the country.

CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele while responding to questions from newsmen shortly after unveiling the bank’s five-year policy thrust in Abuja, said the banks’ recapitalization was necessary to strengthen their capacity, saying that the framework would soon be unveiled for the world to see.

Recall, the banks’ last recapitalisation was done in 2004 under the leadership of the former CBN governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo from N2billion to N25billion.

Presenting the bank’s five years’ blueprint, Emefiele said, “our priorities at the CBN over the next 5 years are the following; First, preserve domestic macroeconomic and financial stability; Second, foster the development of a robust payments system infrastructure that will increase access to finance for all Nigerians thereby raising the financial inclusion rate in the country; Third, continue to work with the Deposit Money Banks to improve access to credit for not only small holder farmers and MSMEs but also Consumer credit and mortgage facilities for bank customers.

“Our intervention support shall also be extended to our youth population who possess entrepreneurship skills in the creative industry. This group deserves our encouragement. We shall also during this intervening period encourage our Deposit Money Banks to direct more focus in supporting the Education Sector. Fourth, grow our external reserves; and fifth, support efforts at diversifying the economy through our intervention programs in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

“We are confident that when implemented, these measures will help to insulate our economy from potential shocks in the global economy. In my second term in office, part of my pledge, is to work to the best of my abilities in fulfilling these objectives,” he said.

The apex bank governor assured that the bank would work closely with the fiscal authorities to achieve double digit growth by the next five years.

“We’ll work closely with our fiscal authorities, we pledge to target a double digit growth by the next five years and at the CBN, we commit to working assiduously to bringing down inflation to single digit; while accelerating the rate of employment,” he said.

Speaking on non-oil export, Emefiele said, “we intend to aggressively implement our N500bn facility aimed at supporting the growth of our non-oil exports, which will help to improve non-oil export earnings.

“We will launch a Trade Monitoring System (TRMS) in October 2019, which is an automated system that will reduce the length of time required to process export documents from 1 week to 1 day. This measure will help support our efforts at improving our non-oil exports of goods and services,” he said.

The governor said, “in keeping with the recent Presidential Directives, we intend to: boost productivity growth through the provision of improved seedlings, as well as access to finance for rural farmers in the agricultural sector, across 10 different commodities namely: Rice, Maize, Cassava, Cocoa, Tomato, Cotton, Oil-palm, Poultry, Fish, and Livestock/Dairy.

“Our choice of these 10 crops is driven by the amount spent on the importation of these items into the country, and the over 10 million jobs that could be created over the next 5 years if efforts are made to expand cultivation and processing of these items in Nigeria.

“So far, we have held series of engagements with importers and producers of these products.

Most of them have committed that they would install or expand their production capacities in Nigeria.

“We believe these measures will help to boost not only our domestic outputs but also improve our annual non-oil exports receipts from $2bn in 2018 to $12bn by 2023,” he said.

On MSMEs, he said, “MSMEs today constitute over 90 percent of businesses in the country. Through the national collateral registry, over N400 billion worth of movable assets have been registered by MSMEs in the registry. We intend to triple this number over the next 3 years.

“Our ultimate objective is to broaden the range of collaterals that MSMEs can provide to banks in order to obtain credit. This will help improve access to credit for farmers and MSMEs, and it will also support the growth of their respective businesses,” he said.

Speaking on mortgages, he said, “you will agree with me that a lot of equity is currently tied down in mortgage assets which are today entirely cash backed. In our effort to support the growth of Nigeria’s real estate industry , the CBN will work in developing a framework that will enable banks to securitize mortgage loans, which can then be sold in the capital markets.

“Adequate safeguards will be put in place to reduce the risk of delinquency in the mortgage backed assets that will be sold in the capital markets.

“These measures will reduce the credit and liquidity risk to banks of holding these assets on their balance sheets and improve the amount of funds available to support mortgage loans. It will also reduce the high cost of obtaining mortgages for banking customers,” Emefiele said.