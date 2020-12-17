CBN governor faces contempt charge over N182bn judgment debt

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Ogoni communities in Rivers State have dragged the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele to the Federal High Court, Abuja, claiming contempt of court order.

The plaintiffs are before the court over Mr Emefiele’s alleged refusal to order payment of N182 billion awarded to them in the order.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had in the order awarded N182 billion against Shell Petroleum Development Company over its oil spillage that affected Ogoni land.

The Ogoni people, through their counsel, Mr Lucious Nwosu (SAN), filed the contempt charge praying the court to commit the CBN governor to prison for allegedly disregarding a court order that awarded the money to the Ogoni people.

When the matter was called yesterday, (Wednesday), Nwosu decried the absence of the CBN governor in court.

According to Nwosu, the charge against Emefiele is semi criminal in nature and it requires his presence in court to answer the charge.

However, counsel to Emefiele, Mr Damian Dodo (SAN), informed the court that it was not in the habit of his client to undermine the authority of the court.

Dodo assured the court that his client would do the needful at the appropriate time.

Reacting, counsel to Shell petroleum, Mr Olawale Akoni (SAN) informed the court that he had filed a motion praying the court to dismiss the contempt charge or, in the alternative, to stay proceedings after taking arguments.

The court, however, had directed Emefiele and other parties in the suit to obey the court and adjourned to Jan, 26 2021.

