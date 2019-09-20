Car dealers caution FG over border closure, VAT increase

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Car Dealers Association of Nigeria Bauchi State Chapter has advised the Federal Government to be cautious in its decision on border closure and 7.5 increase in VAT to save businesses from collapse in the northern part of the country.

Bauchi State Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Kabiru Sa’idu gave the advice yesterday while speaking with reporters in Bauchi.

He said, “ we are appealing to the government to be more cautious on doing anything that will make the business environment very hostile , like border closure, 7.5 VAT increase, even though government may have its reason for doing all these activities but it should be more cautions take in to consideration on the people whose businesses will crippled ,especially in the north east and entire northern Nigeria many people were thrown out of businesses, they don’t know what to do, it increases poverty and the number of unemployment , we are appealing to the government to reconsider its decisions to ease the sufferings of the common man. ”

The chairman said, “ VAT increase will inflict more hardships on Nigerians, since its place on products from the production to the point of sale it could negatively affect the common man who will be forced to pay more for such products. “

He said the action will bring was not well thought by the government and will not augur well with the welfare of Nigerians rather than ease their sufferings it will make life more difficult because it will lead to the increase in the prices of goods and services raise inflation rate and further worsen the economy.

Kabiru appealed to the government to reduce tax in importation of vehicles to 30 percent in order to reduce high cost of selling cars and described cordial relation dhip between their association and the Nigeria Custom Service.

Chairman urged north eastern state governors to patronize their members in their respective states to help them to boost their businesses a indigenes of their respective states.

He said they have a strong and viable union that will organized harmonious way of patronizing their members in their states for the development of their state and the country.