Capital market specialist, Mal. Aboki Idris Ibrahim is dead

By Usman Shuaibu

The late Aboki Idris Ibrahim died peacefully at his home in Abuja on Saturday and the body was conveyed to the National Mosque, also in Abuja, where it was prepared for burial.

The body was thereafter conveyed via an ambulance to his home town in Ankpa, Kogi and was buried in accordance with Islamic rites Sunday morning.

The late Aboki had his secondary school education at the St Charles College in Ankpa in 1976. He later graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria in1981 bagging a B.Sc in Accountancy and later earned a Masters degree in Business Administration, MBA.

Among his contemporaries is the former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi.

The late Aboki worked in the defunct BCCI He also worked with the late Military Administrator of Ondo and Oyo States, Col Ahmed Usman. His last place of work was the Securities and Exchange Commission from where he retired in 2016.