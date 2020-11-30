Capacity building key to tourism sector growth – Minister

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said

that capacity building for players in the tourism sector is key to the

development of the sector.

The Minister stated this in Makurdi, Benue State, yesterday at the

formal take-off of the North Central Zonal Headquarters of the

Nigerian Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

“Now, one of the prerequisites for tourism to develop and play its

desired role in the socio-economic life of a nation is availability of

well-trained personnel. This forms the basis for the Federal

Government’s decision to have a specialized training institution

forthe hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria, which culminated

in the establishment of the National Institute for Hospitality and

Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

“NIHOTOUR is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Information

and Culture, and it is saddled with providing skills proficiency,

technical upgrading programmes and professional knowledge-based

education in the hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria and West

Africa,” he said.

This was contained in statement signed by Segun Adeyemi

Special Assistant To The President (Media)

Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

Mohammed said tourism has now become a major catalyst for

economic growth and social well-being of the citizenry in most countries around the world, especially the developing countries.

In Nigeria, he said, the Travel, Hospitality, Tourism and other

related services have over 1 million private establishments employing

over 9.8 million persons in the 36 States of the Federation and the

Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister said the hospitality industry in Nigeria contributed

about 4.8% to Nigeria’s total national output (GDP) and utilized about

1.6% of Nigerians in the year 2016, adding that according to

PricewaterhouseCooper’s 2019 hospitality report, the Nigerian

hospitality industry was expected to grow by 12% yearly till 2023,

making it one of the fastest growing markets, before the advent of

Covid-19.

The Minister said the Federal Government has been doing a lot to

alleviate the impact of the pandemic, especially as it affects the

Creative and Tourism Sector, through its N75 billion Survival Fund for

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, where the Federal Government has

paid 2,186 to companies employing 12,117 individuals, under the

payroll support, as part of the efforts to cushion the effects of the

pandemic.

He thanked the Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, for building

and donating the edifice to NIHOTOUR and described the gesture as a

giant stride in the development of tourism in the state and the

country in general.

“Your Excellency, I want to thank you most sincerely for promise made

and promise kept. The donation of this magnificent edifice shows your

commitment to the growth of the Hospitality and Tourism sector in

Benue state and, by extension, improvement in the quality of service

delivery by the personnel that run the sector. You have indeed taken a giant stride in this Sector, and we are most grateful to you,”Mohammed said.

