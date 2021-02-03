Cancer cases in Africa double in last 20 years – WHO

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director, Dr Matshidiso Moeti on Wednesday revealed that new cancer cases have more than doubled in the African Region, from 338,000 cases reported in 2002 to almost 846,000 cases in 2020, over the past 20 years.

Moeti added that the rising cancer burden will place additional pressure on resource-constrained health systems and on patients and their families who incur catastrophic costs to access services.

“The African Region also bears the highest burden of cervical cancer among WHO regions, and so the World Health Assembly’s adoption in 2020 of the Global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem was of key relevance to African countries. As part of the first wave countries implementing this strategy, Eswatini, Guinea, Malawi, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia are scaling-up comprehensive cervical cancer programmes”.

Moeti noted that, the most common forms are cancers of the breast, cervix, prostate, bowel, colon, rectum and liver. Saying, the risk factors include older age and family history, use of tobacco and alcohol, a diet high in sugar, salt and fat, physical inactivity, being overweight, and exposure to specific chemicals, among others.

She gave this revelation in her message to commemorate the 2021 World Cancer Day, which is always marked on 4th of February , every year. The theme of this year is: “I am and I will”, marking the end point of this three-year campaign, which has sought to reduce fear, increase understanding and change behaviours and attitudes around cancer.

She added that, Industry interference is a growing challenge, including promotion and marketing of known cancer-causing products, such as tobacco.

Moeti further hinted that, “Forty-four countries in the Region have ratified the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control towards reducing tobacco use and 20 have ratified the WHO Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products.

“In many communities in African countries, people have limited access to cancer screening and early detection, diagnosis and treatment. For example, only about 30% of African children diagnosed with cancer survive, compared to 80% of children in high-income economies. Challenges in access to cancer care are further compounded in times of crisis, like the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine introduction needs to increase to prevent cervical cancer. So far 17 African countries have introduced HPV vaccination nationwide, including Rwanda and Zimbabwe, who are both achieving high national HPV vaccine coverage with the commitment of their governments and partners.

“As countries work towards achieving universal health coverage with WHO’s support, provision of cancer services, including pain relief, should be integrated in benefits packages and social insurance schemes. To strengthen cancer services, capacity-building is needed of health workers at the district level, along with implementation of a comprehensive surveillance system, and investment in digital innovations to improve cancer care.”

