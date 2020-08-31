CAN urges Christians to sustain adherence to COVID-19 guidelines

Share This





















The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday, urged Christians to sustain adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines in spite of the reduction in the daily number of cases in the country.

Pastor Peter Akinyelure, CAN Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) Chapter, Ondo State made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa.

He said that Christians must not take the reduction in the number of cases recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for granted.

According to him, people must continue with the regular washing of hands and the use of alcohol- based hand sanitiser.

Akinyelure said that Christians should also continue to maintain physical distancing, avoid hugging, shaking of hands and maintain a clean environment in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

The cleric urged Christians to obey all government precautionary measures during their church services saying government was magnanimous to partially open churches.

“We thank the government for partially opening the churches for us to fellowship together.

“We urge our members to obey and respect the guidelines given to us before opening the churches such as, use of face masks, washing of hands, use of sanitiser and maintaining physical distance in the church.

“The daily figure of COVID-19 is reducing but we must not lose our guard, we should sustain the adherence to the NCDC guidelines and protocols to chase the deadly disease away from our land,’’ Akinyelure said.

The cleric, however, urged Christians to pray fervently for God’s intervention to end the COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)

