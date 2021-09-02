CAN tasks Nigerians to be factual, modest in comments

…Cautions govt against gaging press

…Seeks improved enlightenment on COVID-19

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigerian, CAN, has stressed the need for Nigerians to avoid inciting people against leaders, ethnic and religious groups.

The association has similarly called for restraints and balanced judgement on the part of all.

The President of CAN and Co-Chairman, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC),

Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle made the appeals in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Ayokunle urged Nigerians to be modest and factual in their comments and respect those leading them by giving honour to whom honour is due.

This, he quickly added, does not, however, erode their rights and freedom of expression by speaking the truth always to those they elected into power without fear.

In the same vein, the CAN President urged the government not to gag the people or see those who speak about the failures of government as enemies to be intimidated, hounded down like preys and arrested.

This, he reasoned, will only worsen the situation by widening the divide and fan embers of passion.

The Co-Chairman of NIREC maintained that the press must be allowed to exercise its constitutional freedom and right to disseminate information or spread news with strict adherence to ethics of the profession without any intimidation or whatsoever.

The statement by the CAN Chairman reads, “We congratulate Nigerians in advance as we are enthusiastically looking forward to the independence anniversary of our dear country.

“We note that today, our country faces myriads of challenges that pose existential threats to its unity, peace and progress, especially the unfortunate issue of national security and the leadership has been trying to find a lasting solution.

“We pray to God to grant us that victory that many Nigerians are desperately yearning for.

“On the heightened situation in the country with its attendant fear and tension, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) hereby admonishes those in political leadership of the nation to exercise caution in the way they treat observations of people and comments so as not to further plunge the nation into unnecessary crisis.

“We urge Nigerians to be modest and factual in their comments and respect those who are leading us by giving honour to whom honour is due; however, that does not erode their rights and freedom of expression by speaking the truth always to those they elected into power without fear.

“We must avoid inciting people against leaders, ethnic and religious groups. We are only calling for restraints and balanced judgement.

“We must speak the truth always because it is the truth alone that can set free.

“In the same vein, we urge the government not to gag the people or see those who speak about the failures of government as enemies to be intimidated, hounded down like preys and arrested.

“This will only worsen the situation by widening the divide and fan embers of passion.

“The Press must be allowed to exercise its constitutional freedom and right to disseminate information or spread news with strict adherence to ethics of the profession without any intimidation or whatsoever.

“It is being reported by the media recently that one Retired Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi has been invited by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) over comments he allegedly made on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily Breakfast programme last Wednesday.’ We thank God that it was a friendly chat as claimed by the Defence Headquarters.

“We urge the government to tolerate criticisms that are constructive as they would help in finding solutions to our problems, especially those that expose the ills in our society and the people behind our ordeals.

“This would help us get to the roots of our problems and solve them. We must promote peace, love and unity in all we say and do.

“We once again urge Nigerians to run away from spreading fake news because it is damaging and totally unhelpful.

“On the other hand, CAN urges the government of Edo State to rescind its plan to bar people who could not show the evidence of vaccination from entering the church, mosques and public events centres beginning from this month of September.

“While we fully support vaccination, we equally recognize that vaccination depends on individual choice.

“In view of the foregoing, coercing people into getting vaccinated is a violation of the fundamental right of each individual.

“Let the government and all of us be emphasizing the observance of COVID-19 protocols all the time.

“The vaccines available now in the country through the Federal Government is far below the population of Nigeria need the vaccine.

“We call for improved sustainable public enlightenment, synergy and strategy in the management of the situation. Let wisdom and sound judgment prevail”, he said.