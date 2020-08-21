CAN rejects CAMA Act, urges Buhari to return it to NASS

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has, outrightly, rejected the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 that was recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The law, CAN maintained, is unacceptable, ungodly, reprehensible and an ill-wind that blows no one any good.

The association, in a statement yesterday by the Special Assistant on Media and Communications to its President, Pastor Bayo Oladeji described the CAMA Act 2020 as a time bomb waiting to explode.

The Association called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently return the law to the National Assembly for immediate amendment.

It cautioned that Nigeria should not be compared with any other nation when it comes to the relationship between the religious institutions and the government.

According to the CAN’s statement, “The satanic section of the controversial and ungodly law is Section 839 (1) and (2) which empowers the Commission to suspend trustees of an association (in this case, the church) and appoint the interim managers to manage the affairs of the association for some given reasons.

“While we are not against the government fighting corruption wherever it may be found, yet we completely reject the idea of bringing the Church, which is technically grouped among the NGOs, under control of the government.

“The Church cannot be controlled by the government because of its spiritual responsibilities and obligations.

This is why we are calling on the Federal government to stop the implementation of the obnoxious and ungodly law until the religious institutions are exempted from it.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently return the law to the National Assembly for immediate amendment.

“Nigeria should not be compared with any other nation when it comes to the relationship between the religious institutions and the government.

“In Nigeria, people’s religions are tied to their humanity and of course, their life.

“How can the government sack the trustee of a church which it contributed no dime to establish?

“How can a secular and political minister be the final authority on the affairs and management of another institution which is not political?

“For example, how can a non-Christian head of Government Ministry be the one to determine the running of the church? It is an invitation to trouble that the government does not have power to manage.

“Let the government face the business of providing infrastructure for the people. Let them focus on better health provision, food, education, adequate security employment, etc.

“The government should not be a busy body in a matter that does not belong to it. The government does not have the technical expertise to run the church of God because of its spiritual nature.

“If the government is bent on imposing a law on us, which the entire Church in Nigeria is against, then, they have declared war on Christianity and the agenda to destroy the Church which we have spoken against before now is coming to the open more clearly.

“If you cannot give us good amenities of life, we would not allow you to take away our liberty to worship our Maker”, the Association said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...