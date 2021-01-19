CAN reacts to Niger Rev. Father kidnapped, killed

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger state described the abduction and killing of Rev. Father John Gbakaan Yaji by yet to be identified gunmen as unfortunate and painful.

The state Chairman of CAN, Revd. Mathias Echioda said “these attacks are unfortunate and we should not base them as religious but we should all come together to put an end to Banditry. And I know God who answers prayers will deliver us from the hands of the wicked”.

However, a Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Minna, Rev.Father John Gbakaan Yaji has been kidnapped and killed by bandits in Niger state. that occurred last Friday night in Tufa village along Lambata-Lapai road of the state.

The late Reverend was said to be returning from Lambata where he had attended a religious meeting along with his colleagues but was kidnapped and killed on his way back to his station.

It was reliably gathered that late John Yaji was kidnapped along with his younger brother but as at going to Press, the whereabouts of the Junior brother is yet unknown.

Although efforts to get the state Spokesman of the Police Command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun for confirmation proved abortive but a Reverend of the Catholic Diocese who doesn’t want his name in print confirmed the story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...