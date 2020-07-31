CAN President commends Buhari over Rev.Pam appointment as NCPC boss

Share This























By Albert Akota

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) Rev. Dr. Supo Ayokunle has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing one of their own, Rev. Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission.

He made this commendation recently in Abuja at the prayer and dedication of NCPC. Rev. Ayokunle stated that God had used the appointment of Rev Yakubu Pam to remove shame from CAN.

He explained that CAN had existed for 44 years and this is the first time the body is being honoured with such an appointment and this explains why the entire CAN leadership gathered in NCPC to pray and dedicate the office. He affirmed that they were given back to God what He had given to them.

He admonished that the burden of NCPC is not his, because God is a burden bearer and so.

He would bear the burden of the office for him. Speaking, the NCPC boss Rev. Yakubu Pam thanked the leadership of CAN for their solidarity and concern for him.

He affirmed that CAN is a family and as such should be able to resolve whatever dispute they might have when they come together as one, especially under a good father like Rev. Ayokunle.

He promised he would not let the church down, but would leave a legacy that would send a signal to the Government that CAN has worthy members who would oversee effectively at any leadership level. Celestine Toruka, Head Media NCPC.

