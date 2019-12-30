CAN demands payment of Edo ex- deputy gov’s entitlements

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to pay the severance allowances of former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr Pius Odubu in the interest of peace and justice.

The recommendation was contained in the mediation report of Edo State chapter of CAN on the face-off between the former State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his successor governor, Godwin Obaseki which was made available to the media.

Odubu had repeatedly denied the non-payment of his entitlement running into millions of Naira until the sudden turn of event.

But, the State Chairman of CAN, Bishop Oriname Oyonnude Kure who read the report that he jointly signed with the Secretary, Sir Humphrey Best Iriabe, frowned at the development.

Odubu, was a former nominee for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board that was never inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Odubu, was deputy governor to Adams Oshiomhole between November 11, 2008 and November 12, 2016.

He was also the closest rival to Mr Godwin Obaseki in 2016 APC governorship primaries in Edo State.