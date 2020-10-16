CAN condemns Lauretta Onochie’s nomination to INEC

Share This





















…Urges Senate to turn it down

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned in strong terms the nomination of a Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie as a member of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Association described the nomination as an executive recklessness, a dirty slap on the populace, and a gross violation of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended).

This was contained in a statement yesterday by the President of CAN,

Rev. (Dr.) Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle in Abuja.

The Association called on the Senate to reject the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a member of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for these reasons:

The CAN President noted that when

President Muhammadu Buhari said he wanted to leave a legacy of free, fair and credible election behind, all right thinking Nigerians were happy and CAN has been praying for God to grant him the grace to do so.

“But the nomination of his personal aide to such a sensitive position may have revealed the type of electoral legacy the President is working on”, he said

Continuing, CAN said, “We hereby call on the Senate to reject the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a member of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for these reasons

“According to Section 156 (1) (a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) Act No 1, 2010, a member of the INEC “shall not be a member of a political party.” Whereas Onochie is reportedly said to be a card carrying member of the ruling party. That disqualifies her from being nominated and appointed to serve in INEC.

“Furthermore, although the President has power to appoint members of INEC whenever there are vacancies, he is expected to abide by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in doing so.

“He is required to consult with the Council of State as stated in section 154 (3) of the Constitution and we have no record that this had been done before forwarding Onochie’s name to the Senate.”

