CAF Champions League Round: Pillars Out, Enyimba In

By Amaechi Agbo

Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko maintained their superior head-to-head record against Nigeria clubs sides when they dumped out NPFL side Kano Pillars 2-0 in the second leg of this year’s CAF Champions League preliminary round fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

The two clubs locked horns on Sunday afternoon in Kumasi in a bid to oust the other to secure progression to the next phase of the top-tier inter-club competition organized by the continent’s football governing body, CAF.

Prior to the fixture, Kano Pillars had already won the first leg 3-2 and had a slight advantage over the Ghanaian side.

At the end of an edgy second leg encounter, however, it is the Porcupine Warriors that triumphed by eliminating their opponent from Kano, Nigeria’s Centre of Commerce.

A good start to the match saw the home side taking the lead just 3 minutes into the first half. Summer signing Kelvin Andoh reacted quickest in the 18-yard box of Kano Pillars to slot home the opening goal of the match after Richard Arthur’s shot had been parried by goalkeeper Suraji Ayeleso.

Coach Kjetil Zachariassen’s men continued to dominate the Nigerian club but failed to scored again before going into the half-time break.

Kotoko resumed the second half in the same fashion and made sure they dictated the pace of the match. They finally scored their insurance goal on the 88th minute through Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The pacey winger latched onto a chested pass from striker Naby Keita and fired home from close range.

The result sees Kotoko progressing into the next phase of the CAF Champions League after emerging as 4-3 aggregate winners by virtue of the away goal rule.

It was gloomy for Pillars in Kumasi, it was all smiles for the second Nigerian representatives in the competition Enyimba of Aba as they hit Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso 5-0 to advance to the next round 5-1 on aggregate.

However, it was a sweet victory in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria as Nigeria’s league champions, Enyimba FC, despite playing in empty stadium, following CAF’s order, made light of Burkina Faso side, Rahino FC as they trashed the visitors 5-1 on aggregate to progress to the second round.

With their victory, the Aba Elephants will play Al-Hilal Omdurman from Sudan while CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Rangers FC of Enugu who got a bye in the first preliminary round will tackle AS Pelican of Gabon.

The first leg of the two competitions will hold on the weekend of September 13 and 15 while the return leg will hold two weeks later.

Nigeria, despite having four clubs CAF club competitions, is left with only two as Kano Pillars – CAF Champions League and Niger Tornadoes – Confederation Cup all crashed out over the weekend.