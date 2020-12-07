Bye-election: APC wins in Bauchi, Katsina, as PDP protests in Zamfara

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed,Bauch, Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina and Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja.

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have been declared winners of the byelection which held at the weekend in Bauchi and Zamfara states, while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is raising objections on the outcome of the poll in Zamfara state.

The All-Progressives Congress, APC emerged winner in the Bauchi State Assembly byelection keenly contested in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State .

The byelection was conducted following the death of Hon Musa Mante Baraza of the APC who was killed by gunmen in his hometown Baraza last August.

Declaring the winner of the election, the returning officer, Professor Ahmed Mohammed of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, said the candidate of the APC, Bala Lukshi scored 12, 299 while his PDP counterpart, Lawal Wandi scored 11,062 votes.

The returning officer said Mr. Lukshi of the APC has accordingly won the election and was returned elected having scored the highest votes.

The election was considered a renewed Political battle between Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of the PDP and a former Speaker Federal House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara of the APC.

In his reaction, Governor Bala accepted the outcome, saying the loss was a lesson for all and advised PDP members and supporters to accept the defeat of the People’s Democratic Party PDP at the just concluded State Assembly Dass Bye-election with dignity and sportsmanship.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant Media to the Governor, Comrade Muktar Gidado which was distributed to reporters in Bauchi, cited the governor as describing the loss of the PDP as a will of God. He encouraged party faithful not to be divided by the temporary setback.

Governor Bala noted that as warriors, both his government and PDP need to plan to regain their lost ground with chivalry, tactics and team work.

“All praise and adoration belong to Allah. The loss of our party is a leason for all of us, but no one is to be blame.”

“Remember we lost 21 House of Assembly seats and 3 Senate seats in 2019 but Allah gave us victory in the gubernatorial election. Let us not play to the gallery by indulging in blame game, internal rancor, accusations and mistrust.”

The governor appreciated all the dogged PDP members for their support and contributions towards ensuring the success of his administration

Dor his part, Yakubu Dogara sent a congratulatory message to the winner .

Dogara in a congratulatory message sent by his media aide, Turaki Hassan said “I heartily felicitate with my brother, Hon. Bala Ali Lukshi and the entire All Progressives Congress family in Bauchi State on this well-deserved victory in the Dass State Assembly Constituency byelection and Thank to all our beloved supporters”.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dr Aminu Ibrahim Kurami of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the last Saturday’s state assembly by-election for the Bakori constituency seat in Katsina state.

A university don at the Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA) and returning officer for the exercise, Prof Aminu Dalha Kankia, announced the results in Bakori in the early hours of Sunday .

Kankia said the APC candidate polled 20,446 votes while his closest rival, Aminu Magaji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 11,356 votes.

He commended stakeholders including security agencies for their maturity and understanding before, during, and after the election.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have continued to pour in for the ruling party and for Korami, for emerging victorious at the poll.

Governor Aminu Masari was presented with outcome of the election by the state APC delegation led by its chairman, Shittu S. Shittu.

Masari, while recieving poll outcome, commended the party, its election committee, and other stakeholders who ensured a successful outing during the exercise.

He, however, called on the winner to hit the ground running by coming up with bills that would lead to an improved socio-economic environment for his constituency.

On his part, Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Mustapha Inuwa said the win has shown that the APC is still formidable force as far as elections in the state are concerned.

Inuwa said the win is a foretaste of better things to come for the party, especially during the next general elections across the country.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Jibril Zarewa had told newsmen in Bakori that coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols were observed during the exercise.

Zarewa said 13 political parties participated in the poll, including the ruling APC, PDP and the Accord Party.

Despite security challenges brought about by activities of bandits in the southern part of the state where Bakori is located; the exercise was generally peaceful.

There were reports of heavy security in the council area during the poll, as well as reports of low turnout of voters across the constituency.

The Bakori constituency seat became vacant after death of lawmaker representing the area, Hon. AbduRazaq Tsiga after an ilnesss in May this year.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern over an open declaration by the Returning Officer in the Bakura Constituency bye-election in Zamfara state, Prof. Ibrahim Magatawa, claiming that it was to enable the APC to gain “upper hand over the PDP”.

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The PDP has consequently demanded for the immediate removal of Prof. Magatawa as his “embarrassing pronouncement has betrayed a plot to use the planned re-run in 14 polling units where election was cancelled under unclear circumstances, to rob our party of our victory in the Bakura State Constituency bye-election”.

According to the main opposition party, “Our party and Nigerians were shocked when, in declaring the election inconclusive, given that the total number of registered voters in the 14 polling units is 11,439 higher than the 2,181 difference between the 18,645 votes scored by the PDP and 16,464 votes garnered by the APC, Prof. Magatawa openly suggested that the rerun will give the APC upper hand over the PDP.

“In Prof. Magatawa’s words, if the APC is to, may gain advantage if there is another election in these units where election is cancelled, that they may get upper hand over the PDP and as a result, we have declared this result inconclusive”.

“Prof. Magatawa’s statement exposes the partisanship of the INEC official, triggers a dangerous crisis of confidence and points to a creepy plot to use the rerun to allocate fictitious votes to APC, the very reason, Prof. Magatawa must not be allowed in anyway to participate in the anticipated rerun.

“Moreover, Prof. Magatawa’s comments raises apprehension that elections in the 14 units were cancelled to achieve a sinister design to rob the PDP of its victory.

“Currently, the PDP would not go into issues of allegations of plots by the APC to use huge financial inducements, in addition to compromised security operatives by the APC to manipulate this election to its favour.

“We however call on INEC to stop using individuals like Prof. Magawata in our elections. He has shown to be a biased umpire who could not even hide his abominable enterprise”, it said.

The PDP therefore demanded that the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, directly take over the conduct of processes in the Bakura State Constituency bye-election, where “our party is in clear victory, as the people will never allow any final outcome that does not reflect the electoral reality already on the ground”.

