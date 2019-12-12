Businesses grounded, as electricity employees down tools in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola and Yusuf Idris Kaduna

Following the nationwide industrial action embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees, (NUEE), business activities in Kaduna yesterday came to a standstill.

Investigation by our reporters revealed that business centres like the Megal Plaza, Makarfi Mall, Dialogue Computer centre, NNDC Shopping Mall that enjoyed power supply from the national grid are currently running on generators.

Most business owners in the malls who spoke to our reporters expressed dismay over the amount of money spent to buy fuel or diesels to run their generators. They pleaded with the federal government and NUEE to settle their differences.

A visit to most of the high brow hotels in Kaduna further revealed that they were running on generators due to the strike action.

In the southern part of Kaduna metropolis which is mostly residential, most houses are in darkness because of the strike.

Mr Jacob Matthew of Turaki Aura Road, Mahuta, said the major problem to him is not the lack of light, but the noise coming from generators within his vicinity.

According to him, the noise and smoke coming from the generators are pollution which is hazardous to human health.

The situation is not different in Malali, Kawo and Angwan Dosa axis of Kaduna North Local Government Area.

Even though most of the residents are said to have gone out for their daily activities, the few who spoke to our Reporters laments the inconveniences caused by the unannounced strike.

The people said they woke up this morning to hear about the strike and pleaded with rhe parties to consider the masses who will suffer the consequences.

However, Alhaji Zubairu Tijjani of Badarawa, said the NUEE could go on with their strike because when they were not on strike power supply has been epileptic with huge bills coming at the end of the month.

In a sharp reaction, Kaduna Electric has assured its numerous customers that despite the national strike its offices and cash centres are still open for business.

The Head, Corporate Communication of the organization, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, stated this in a statement.

“Our esteemed customers can therefore visit to lodge complaining, report faults, settle their electricity bills and also purchase tokens,” he said.