Buratai charges new recruits on professionalism

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has charged the recruits Depot of Nigerians Army to remain loyal, disciplined, committed and hard working to justify the various military trainings they received.

He stated this at the Beating of the Retreat in honour of 79th Regular Recruits intake held at the Depot Nigerian Army Parade Ground, yesterday

According to him, the training the recruits received at Depot NA is a professional one and the sky is their limits.

Speaking on Beating of the Retreat Buratai said the Beating of the Retreat is a period of awarding prizes to recruits, companies and others who excel in various competitions organized during the training.

