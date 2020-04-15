Buni applauds relocation of COAS

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damturu

Yobe state governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has happlauded the interim relocation of the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and other top military officers to the North East in a renewed operation to clear the menace of the Insurgency in the region.

In a press release from the office of his director general on media and press affairs, Mamman Mohammed, made available to Peoples Daily in Damaturu, the state capital, the governor described the presence of the Chief of Army Staff and his officers in the frontline states, as motivation to officers and men in the battle field to fight with vigour, confidence and resilience.

He also commended the President and Commander-in-chief of the Nigerian Armed forces, Muhammadu Buhari for his continued support to end the insurgency.

He further called on the people of the state to remain vigilant and volunteer timely information on any suspicious movement and persons in their communities.

He encouraged citizens to observe the preventive measures against the Covid 19 virus pandemic.