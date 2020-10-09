Build on legacies of your forefather – Wase tasks new Emir of Zazzau

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has congratulated His Royal Highness, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, on his ascension to the throne as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

In a congratulatory massage signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Mohammed Puma, the Deputy Speaker called on the new emir to build on the legacies of his forefather and uphold the sanctity of the throne and the traditional institution in general.

“I want to extend my sincere congratulations to Ahmed Nuhu Bamali for his well deserved appointment as the Emir of Zazzau by the Kaduna State government.

“As a trained lawyer, banker and diplomat, I am confident that you will live up to expectations and build on the legacies of your forefathers, anchored on humility, modesty and sacrifice for the well being of the people of Zazzau Emirate.”

While calling on the new Emir to see his appointment as a rare opportunity to serve his people and the country at large, the Deputy Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to give the royal father the strength, wisdom to carry out his duties deligently and with fear of God.

