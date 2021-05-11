Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Gambari confirms burglary attempt on his residence

By Egena Sunday Ode

Chief of Staff to the President, Professor, Ibrahim Gambari, has confirmed that there was an attempt to burgle his residence at the precincts of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in the early hours of yesterday.

There was an earlier report of an armed robbery attack on his residence on Monday, but when contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu quoted Gambari to have said it was only a burglary attempt.

His words: “The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident. Garba Shehu.”

Quoting sources, report said the incident on May 9 (yesterday) prompted Ibrahim Gambari and Abubakar Maikano, the chief of staff and admin officer, respectively, to abandon their residences."