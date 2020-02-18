Buhari’s 20 days UK trip fake news, Presidency warns

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has warned the people to be aware of fake news making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari will be embarking on a twenty-day travel to the United Kingdom.

Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, în a statement made available to newsmen yesterday wrote: “Purveyors of fake and concocted information are currently on overdrive, and Nigerians are urged to be careful what they consume as news, and also share with others, particularly from the social media.

“An unfounded information has been making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to the United Kingdom for 20 days, and from there proceed to Saudi Arabia, and then Austria. Fake. It is nothing but falsehood from mischievous minds.

Members of the First Family, Ministers, top government officials, the military, and other key institutions, are equally objects of this orchestrated falsehood, coming from enemies of national cohesion.

We urge Nigerians to be discriminatory about what they accept as credible information, and restrain themselves from sharing what they have not authenticated as genuine. That is how we can all collectively beat the malevolent minds at their pernicious games.”