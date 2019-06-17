Buhari’ll improve on power, infrastructure, others at Next Level-Osinbajo

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has given the assurance that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will improve on power and infrastructure in the next four years.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo, who gave this assurance after a special Father’s Day service at the Aso Villa’s Chapel, equally said there will be progress in the economy, security, and in the fight against corruption.

He called on all men to accord women due respect and treat them as equals.

Osinbajo stressed that the responsibility of fatherhood in families and society is very crucial in setting good examples for future generations, as it would guide them in the right path to lead exemplary lives.

The Vice President said, “Fathers, as you know, have very important role to play in any human society or setting. I think it was (former US) President Barack Obama who said that it’s not the ability to father a child, or the ability to have a child that makes you a father, it is the courage to raise one. That’s really what makes you a father.

“I think that the responsibility of fatherhood is absolutely immense, whether one is a biological father to children or one who wants to take care of other children. All of us have a role to play, not just in the lives of our children, but so many others; those who have no fathers, even some who have fathers; to whom we have a responsibility to set examples to lead exemplary lives. And to bring them up, as the scriptures says, in the way of the Lord.

“So, the responsibility of the father is incredible indeed. One of the most important things is to teach our young men growing up that they must honour women, not just their wives. Of course, you must honour and love your wife, but I think it is also very important that we honour women. We shouldn’t treat them as subordinates; they are not.

They are created equal to men. But most importantly, we must honour them and recognize their roles as partners, not just in families, but in society as well.”

Also present at the Father’s Day service at the Aso Villa Chapel were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; other senior government officials and private sector chieftains, including the President/Chief Executive Officer, Coscharis Group of Companies, Dr. Cosmas Maduka.