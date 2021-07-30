Buhari working hard to alleviate Nigerians’ suffering –Aide

By Christiana Ekpa

The Senior SpecialA Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, (House of Representatives), Hon. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub on Thursday stated that his principal is very much aware of the current situation in the country and is working very hard to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

This was as the former member of the House of Representatives, also hailed the National Assembly for the passage of the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill, otherwise known as PIB, as well as the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The presidential Aide disclosed these while briefing House of Representatives correspondents on the achievements of the executive arm as byproducts of a harmonious working relationship with the 9th Assembly.

The SSA noted that he is really happy that there’s a symbiotic relationship between the National Assembly and the executive, saying that Nigerians have as a result seeing tremendous improvement in service delivery and good governance in the last two years.

While acknowledging that there is hardship in the country, the SSA also stated that the cordial relationship between both arms of government has resulted in policies and programmes which are being implemented in Education, Health digital economy and physical infrastructure, assuring that they will in no time begin to yield positive results in the lives of Nigerians.

He said: “We have achieve such a milestone in this partnership and relationship culminating in so many programmes and initiatives of government and policies that have been actualised.”

“I make bold to mention and commend the leadership of the National Assembly for returning the budget circle of January to December that was achieved primarily because of this corporation between the executive and the legislative arm of government and for the benefit of Nigerians because now we have a budget that had been implemented fully in 2020 and we are hoping to have the same in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“We know the benefit of a budget that is being implemented on time because the impact it has on our economic and social wellbeing as Nigerians.

“The relationship is being anchored on the respect for separation of powers between the executive and the legislature as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution which of course also understands that there is one government but essentially the various arms of government work creative, cooperative and collaborative manner to ensure that there is constructive and meaningful engagement to deliver services to the Nigerian people and to participate in nation building as partners, and that has been demonstrated in many areas of our national life.