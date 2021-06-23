National News

Buhari: We’ll bequeath citizen-led policing system to nation

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Buhari approves FG’s team to engage with Twitter over suspension
No Newer Articles
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
Euro 2020: 12 countries qualify for Round of 16 https://t.co/BJtU4n9To9
1 hour ago
Insecurity, infrastructure gains and opposition politics https://t.co/aIlND3sBPx
1 hour ago
We’ll partner stakeholders to improve lives of persons with disabilities – Founder/CEO of Inclusion Magazine https://t.co/TJpWGzIsAD
14 hours ago
Niger govt mobilizes over 100 security personnel to rescue Tegina students https://t.co/7qIvwX7ArP
20 hours ago
Oil spillage: Court awards N82bn damages against Mobil, NNPC https://t.co/qq4BkpI0nV
20 hours ago
We Are Social Too