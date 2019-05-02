Buhari wants full implementation of N30,000 minimum wage

Share This





















As govs give uneasy assurances

By Lawrence Olaoye, Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi, Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse, Nosa Akenzua, Asaba, Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi, Yakubu Mustapha, Minna and Mustapha Adamu, Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave assurance that his administration will fully implement the new minimum wage.

The President stated this in his message to mark the Workers Day celebration on Wednesday.

He said “We will continue to commit ourselves to the cause of improving a lot of every working Nigerian and providing for those who cannot work.

“In this regard, the New National Minimum Wage which I signed into Law a few days ago shall be fully implemented by my Administration.

“Let me once again express my deepest appreciation to the leadership of the Nigerian Workers for the understanding showed during and after the negotiations of the New National Minimum Wage”.

“ We shall continue to provide the enabling environment , higher productivity, industrial peace and harmony as well as congenial atmosphere for effective collective bargaining amongst trade unions and employers while also Protecting fundamental rights and other lawful rights at work At the just concluded General Elections, Nigerians and indeed Nigerian Workers gave my Administration another mandate to govern them. We shall reciprocate this electoral gesture, by focusing on the critical issues , that will advance speedily improve the quality of lives and livelihoods of Nigerians these include the building of infrastructure roads, and rail, reforming key driving sectors of the national economy in order to put the country on a sustainable path of economic growth and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, some state governors have promised to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000 recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is just as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has applauded Nigerian workers for their efforts and commitment towards the struggle for the new minimum wage.

The Bauchi State Government said yesterday that it would soon constitute a high powered Committee for the implementation of the new minimum wage as approved by the federal government.

The State Governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubukar announced this during the celebration of this year’s International Worker’s Day at Abubukar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

The Governor said the committee would be mandated to work out modalities for effective implementation of the policy as part of his administration’s efforts to ensure the welfare of workers in the state.

Represented by the State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Adamu Gokaru, Governor Abubukar, noted that for government to deliver on its mandate as expected, the need to ensure productivity in the civil service is required.

Also in Jigawa State, the government has setup a committee for the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

However, it said the workers must be more productive in their various places of work in the State.

The state acting governor, Barrister Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia stated this yesterday while delivering his speech during the 133rd May Day celebration held at Aminu Kano Triangle Square Dutse Jigawa state.

The acting governor explained that, the state government under the present administration as part of its effort to ensure the workers welfare, has concluded all arrangements to ensure the implementation of new minimum wage.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has similarly assured workers in the State that his administration would give the new minimum wage of N30,000 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari “necessary attention’.

Governor Bagudu, who stated this during the worker’s day celebration held at Halilu Abdu stadium,Birnin-Kebbi yesterday also assured the workers that his administration would continue to improve on their welfare.

Bagudu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri said, “ be rest assured that the new minimum wage been accented into law by President Muhammadu Buhari would be given all the necessary attention by this administration’”.

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has also assured workers in the state of the implementation of new minimum wage.

Bello stated this yesterday while addressing workers during the Workers Day celebration in Minna, adding that he was not aware of the development until his mother drew his attention to it.

Also, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has reaffirmed his pledge to pay workers in the state, the N30,000 minimum wage signed recently into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor revealed that his administration had completed all necessary arrangements for implementing the new salary structure to civil servants of the state.

Ganduje stated this during the May Day celebrations held, at Sani Abacha staduim in Kano, yesterday.

He said his administration is working assiduously to ensure enhancement of welfare of civil servants in the state.

The Edo State Government said it will set up a joint committee for the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage for its workers.

Governor Godwin Obaseki said this on Wednesday while delivering his speech during the 2019 Workers’ Day Celebration in Benin He said his administration was ready to pay above the N30, 000 minimum wage, as soon as the state’s revenue increases.

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has reiterated the determination of state government to pay workers the N30, 000 new minimum wage approved by the Federal Government.

The governor who addressed members of the organized labour, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the May Day celebration on Wednesday in Asaba, called on workers in the state to re-dedicate themselves to the service of our beloved state for the benefit of all.

Also yesterday, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom assured workers in the State that his administration would soon implement the approved national minimum wage.

In his address at the celebration of the 2019 workers day held at the IBB Square, Makurdi, Ortom said he would soon be meeting with labour on the implementation of the new minimum wage in the State.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has also assured workers in the State that his administration would pay the new minimum wage as approved by law.

Akeredolu gave the assurance during the 2019 Workers’ Day celebration held at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Akure, the state capital.

He also promised that outstanding leave bonuses would be paid soon, saying that welfare of workers was paramount to his administration.

On NLC, Its President Ayuba Wabba urged the Federal government to backdate the implementation of the new national minimum wage to April 18 when it was approved.

He made the appeal yesterday in Abuja at a parade to mark the Workers’ Day.

Wabba He also called on the government to quickly finalise salary adjustment across the payment to civil and public servants.

This is even as he lamented the time wasted in arriving at the minimum wage. He said more time should not be wasted in its implementation.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the New Minimum Wage Bill on April 18 and directed that the implementation was effective from the date.