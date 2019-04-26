Buhari vows to recover remaining Chibok girls

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that education remains the greatest weapon to fight the Boko Haram terrorists.

According to a statement made available to news men yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President gave the opinion while commissioning six model school’s out of 40 established by the governor of Borno state, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, in Maiduguri to provide quality education to mostly children of the poor, and those turned orphans by the 10-year insurgency.

The President who commended the Birni state governor for his efforts in promoting education as counter strategy to Boko Haram ideology and insurgency, said expansion of educational facilities in the state was the best response to Boko Haram’s actions to stifle education, especially that of the girl child.

“This is a wise response to Boko Haram terrorism. Education plays a significant and remedial role in the efforts to provide equal opportunity and achieve a higher standard of living for citizens,” he said.

He assured Governor Shettima and Borno indigenes that his administration is still focused on recovering the abducted Chibok and Dapchi school girls.

“We will not give up. As a President, Nigerian and parent, I share in the agony of parents whose children have been abducted. We will do all that can be done to reunite them with their families,” he said.

The President said an end is already near for Boko Haram insurgency.

Buhari commended the outgoing governor for achieving so much in provision of infrastructure, expansion of educational opportunities, especially for the girl-child, improving health facilities and stimulating the manufacturing sector in spite of distractions by Boko Haram.

In his remarks, Governor Shettima said the entire state remains eternally grateful to the President for the succour he brought by providing good and responsive leadership.

“We are grateful for the succour you have brought to our people.

Nigeria has never had a leader with as much passion and love for Borno State,” he said.

The governor expressed optimism that the state’s massive investment in education will pay off in due course.

At the event, the Shehu of Borno, His Eminence Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai extoled President Buhari’s leadership qualities, and his passion for empowering ordinary Nigerians through youth programmes, investments in agriculture, provision of stable power and security.

While condoling with the Armed Forces on loss of officers and men, he promised a regular update by traditional rulers on all security threats.

President Buhari commissioned schools with boarding facilities for about 1,200 students, while 1,000 will be day students. The schools will provide free education, uniforms, sandals and two meals for students. And the non-boarding students will get bicycles.

Two of the schools he commissioned were named “Muhammadu Buhari Academy,” and “Yemi Osinbajo Primary School”.

Six of the schools were named after Amb. Babagana Kingibe, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Asheik Jarma, a former elected governor of the state; late Alhaji Mala Kachalla, another former civilian governor and a “mega primary school” was named after late Ibrahim Damcida, a distinguished career civil servant.

One of the schools was branded “Aliko Dangote Academy”, in honour of Africa’s richest man for his “enormous contributions” in reconstructing the state after destructions by Boko Haram.

Significant projects commissioned by the President were Borno State industrial hub, incorporating 16 integrated manufacturing plants, which produces varied products like plastic mats, candies, sacks, PVCs, solar power panels, biscuits and cassava powder.

Other projects were a state of the art Radio Diagnostic Complex at the State Specialist Hospital, a housing estate named “Zanna Umar Mustapha Gardens’’ which provides 246 3-bedroom houses and a newly completed “Baga road’’.