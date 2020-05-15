Buhari vows to end insecurity quickly

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said violence, insecurity and sundry other isues that have brought pains and sorrow to Nigerians would soon be over.

To that end, he vowed to mobilize all resources at his disposal to ensure that those thorny issues were quickly addressed and peace restored to the affected areas.

Buhari gave this assurance during the National Security Council meeting he presided over at Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

“Arising from this meeting, I will like to assure all Nigerians that Mr. President is fully on board, he is committed to doing whatever is necessary to reduce the spate of violence and insecurity in the country.

“He is also committed to spending whatever resources he has at his disposal to bring a quick end to all the issues affecting Nigerians and bringing a lot of sorrows to Nigerians. That is the most important takeaway from today’s meeting.

“Mr. President’s reassurance that issues are being addressed and that he will redouble his effort in ensuring that the primary responsibility of government which is to ensure the safety of lives and property is realized,” National Security Adviser (NSA), Man. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Retd) told

State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting.

The NSS said his briefing to the council centred around the insurgency in the north east, armed banditry and emergence of all kinds of groups that are not essentially bonafide, as well as kidnappings which has been on the increase in recent times.

Monguno said: “I, as national security adviser, presented a couple of memos to council in relation to the current security challenges faced by Nigeria and of course these are issues that revolve around the insurgency in the north east, armed banditry and emergence of all kinds of groups that are not essentially bonafide.

“I also highlighted other issues that are related to the problems of kidnapping which we noticed has been on the increase in recent times. But the most important thing is that I stressed to council that there is a need for collective action not just for the security agencies but by all ministries, departments and agencies of governments, civil society organizations and all non-governmental Organisations within Nigeria. We have, of course know that we are all firmly within the cross heirs of all kinds of criminal elements trying to undermine national security.

“Mr. President noted all the issues raised and of course in due time he will be able to address these issues.”

