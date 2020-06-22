Buhari urged to increase attention to national issues

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to as a matter of national interest, principles of natural justice and conscience be proactive in according attention to national issues as they affect our peaceful coexistence in the country.

A Yola based human rights activist,Comrade Muhammad Baba Suleiman Jada made the call in an exclusive interview with our reporter in Yola weekend stressing that President Buhari who is being loved by majority in the country needs to put more effort in addressing some major challenges facing us as a people.

Baba Jada observed that the present administration under President Buhari has been trying tirelessly in redirecting the fortunes of the country in areas of agriculture, roads rehabilitation and construction, provision of health care services but need to do more in security sector and good governance.

Jada opined that despite the heavy equipment procured for the security sector especially the military, the security challenge in the country is still rearing its ugly head in the North East and North Western parts of the country.

He suggested that the government needs to employ more manpower and to withdraw those security operatives attached to individuals in the name of protection saying that the larger society should be accorded priority.

He also frowned at situations where some personalities are abusing the use of siren creating nuisance and confusions in the cities lamenting that here in Yola some so called V.I.P are having police inspectors as orderly carrying their bags and umbrellas in the raining days.

Commenting on the sacking of the former Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria,TCN,Engr.Muhammad Suleiman,Jada who doubles as Ubandoman Jada adviced President Buhari to set a panel of enquiry to unravel the remote causes of the sudden fracas between the sacked MD and Minister of Power Mamman Saleh.

