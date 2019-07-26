Buhari to receive Liberia’s highest honour today

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave for Monrovia, Liberia to attend the 172nd Independence Anniversary Celebrations of the country.

Apart from being the Special Guest of Honour at the event, President Buhari will receive “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers,” Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the award will be presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce, and also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour.

Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Mai Mala Buni of Ekiti, Kwara and Yobe States

respectively, as well as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, and other top government officials.

The President is expected back in the country later today.