Buhari to attend son’s wedding in Kano tomorrow

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to attend the wedding Fatiha of his only son, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari and his bride, Zahra, daughter of Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, on Friday in Bichi, Kano state.

The wedding Fatiha which would hold around 1:30 pm at Bichi Central Mosque after the Friday prayer, is expected to be attended by other prominent personalities from within and outside the country.

The Emir would also be coronated by the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday.

The Chairman, organising Committee for the wedding and Coronation arrangement, Alhaji Shehu Ahmed disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Wednesday on the activities lined up for the two important events.

He disclosed that Governor Abdullahi Gabduje is expected to present staff of office to the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero on Saturday, 21st August 2021.

“We have two historic events on Friday and Saturday in Bichi, that is the wedding Fatiha of Buhari’s son with the daughter of Emir of Bichi and presentation of staff of office.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to grace the wedding Fatiha of his son and the daughter of the Emir of Bichi in Bichi town on Friday,” he said.

He said a special prayer session would also be conducted at the Central Mosque Bichi by 4:30 pm.

He said other activities lined up for the Coronation of the Emir include the Coronation lecture to be held at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi on Thursday while the ceremony for the presentation of the staff of office would be held at the Bichi stadium on Saturday.

He explained that adequate arrangement had also been put in place by various sub-cimmittees to ensure the success of the two events.