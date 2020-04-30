Buhari sympathises with Gov. Fintiri over mother’s death

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State over the transition of his mother, Hajiya Fatima Umaru Badami at the age of 68.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said while commiserating with the family of the governor, the government and people of the State, the President said he received the sad news with shock.

President Buhari, according to the statement, enjoined Governor Fintiri and all those who mourn Hajiya Fatima, to be consoled by the knowledge that “she lived a godly life devoted to service to her immediate community and the less-privileged in the society.”

He prayed God to give solace to the mourners and accept the soul of Hajiya Fatima, the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...