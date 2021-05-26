Buhari sends delegation to Adamawa, condoles with State on the demise of Dan Buram Jada

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent a delegation to Yola, Adamawa State to condole with the government and people of the state following the demise of Alhaji Abdullahi Dan Buram Jada, a former minister and one of the only two remaining from the cabinet of the late Premier, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardaunan Sokoto.

Senior Spacial Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

In a tribute to the deceased rendered on his behalf by Mohammed Musa Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, President Buhari reiterated his respect and admiration for the late Dan Buram, describing him as a man of many talents and a great administrator, the statement noted.

“May his exemplary ideals keep giving us strength and inspiration to build the Nigeria we all dream of. His service, commitment and devotion to the nation will always be memorable,” said the President.

The statement added that Buhari thanked Allah for keeping the late Dan Buram for so long, and for being of service to the nation in so many ways.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and the fortitude to bear the loss by the family and the government and people of Adamawa State, according to the statement.

The delegation was received by members of the family of the deceased who expressed great appreciation of the President’s gesture, the statement noted.