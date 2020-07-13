Buhari salutes Kamaru Usman for retaining UFC title

Share This





















President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Kamarudeen Usman on the successful defence of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title with an emphatic win over Jorge Masvidal.

This was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja yesterday.

Buhari commended the fighter for finishing strong inside the octagon, proudly flying the green and white colours in distant lands.

According to the president, as the first African-born and Nigerian UFC Champion, Usman has reminded the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.

While the global COVID-19 pandemic may have brought gloom to many families and nations, the President expressed delight and appreciation that Usman has lifted the nation spirits with another professional performance.

He said this had also proven that things would surely get better at the fullness of time “when we remain committed to our vision’’.

The president wished Usman the very best and more victories in his career and prayed that like fine wine, he improves with age.

However, it was all too much for him as Usman proved a hard nut to crack and he got the job done to retain his belt.

The victory for the champion leaves him with a professional record of 17 wins and just the one defeat, whilst Masvidal now has a record of 35 wins and 14 defeats.

The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ as Usman is fondly called was oozing with so much confidence as he sang and danced his way to the Octagon and inside the cage as well. Usman was just unstoppable.

