Buhari sacks Sulaiman-Ibrahim as DG NAPTIP

By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the Director General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

This development is coming barely one week after the President sacked his Power and Agriculture Ministers.

The sacked DG has been replaced with Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi whose appointment was approved on Wednesday by President Buhari on the recommendation of the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim was appointed by President Buhari on December 1, 2020 as the DG of NAPTIP for a four-year tenure to replace Julie Okah-Donli.

A terse statement by the Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, announcing the appointment of Waziri-Azi by Buhari as the new helmsman of NAPTIP read:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Fatima Waziri- Azi,Ph.D as Director General of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) .

“This is sequel to a recommendation of the Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who expressed the “urgent need for the Ministry to intensify on the existing capacity in the NAPTIP in order to achieve its Key Result Areas as identified.”

“She added that the recommendation of Fatima Waziri-Azi was based on her “pedigree, vast experience and proven track record to drive the agency forward and consolidate on what has been achieved so far.”

“A former Head of Department of Public Law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Waziri-Azi is a Women’s Right advocate, a campaigner against domestic and sexual based violence and an expert in Rule of Law.”