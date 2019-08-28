Buhari sacks NDDC board, fires NCPC boss, Tor Ujah

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission headed by Victor Ndoma Egba.

This is just as the President has approved the immediate termination of the appointment of the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Tor Ujah.

A statement by Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq, (KJW), Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) for Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said yesterday that the President has, subject to Senate confirmation, approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) made up of the following persons: Chairman Dr. Pius Odubu Edo, Managing Director Bernard O. Okumagba Delta and Executive Director Projects Engr. Otobong Ndem Akwa Ibom.

Other are Executive Director Finance & Admin. Maxwell Okoh Bayelsa, Delta Rep Prophet Jones Erue Delta, Edo Rep Chief Victor Ekhatar Edo, Rivers Rep Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh Rivers, Abia Rep Nwogu Nwogu Abia, Bayelsa Rep Theodore A. Allison Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom Rep Victor Antai Akwa Ibom and Cross River Rep Maurice Effiwatt Cross River.

Also appointed into the board are Ondo Rep Olugbenga Elema Ondo, Imo Rep Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian Imo, Northwest Rep Aisha Murtala Muhammed Kano, Northeast Rep Ardo Zubairu Adamawa and Southwest Rep Engr. Badmus Mutalib Lagos

The statement said the interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand-over to the most senior Director in the Commission.

“ The Chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board are by this release invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday 2nd September, 2019 at 2.00 p.m for proper documentation and briefing. They are to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification,” the statement said..

Ujah’s removal was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Information, the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie, Bassey, on behalf of the SGF, Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday.

The statement, said the termination took immediate effect.

According to the statement, the director of administration in the commission, Esther Kwaghe, was to take over from Mr Ujah pending the appointment of a new Executive Secretary.