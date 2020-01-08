Buhari reverses REA’s MD, Ogunbiyi, suspension, accepts her resignation

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the reversal of the suspension slammed on the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman for lack of due process.

This was disclosed through a verified presidential tweeter handle: @NGRPresident which read: “President @MBuhari has directed that the suspension of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi from her role as Managing Director of @realREANigetia be reversed. Her resignation effective 31 December 2019 has been accepted to enable her take new @UN appointment.”

Ogunbiyi had after her indefinite suspension by the Power minister tendered her resignation and took up a job as the UN special representative for sustainable energy and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll).

A letter directed to Amina Mohammed, UN deputy secretary-general, by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, conveyed the directive of the president to the international organisation.

”Following the recent developments in the Nigerian power sector, I write to inform you that His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari has reviewed the situation and directed that the suspension of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi, managing director (Rural Electrification Agency) be reversed for lack of due process” it read.