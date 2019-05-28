Buhari restates commitment to curb insecurity in north

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated his commitment to curb the menace of insecurity in the northern parts of the country.

Briefing newsmen on behalf of the northern governors after a meeting with the President yesterday, Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, said the upsurge in criminal activities, particularly armed banditry, in the north west and north central has become worrisome.

Masari, who explained that the meeting was necessitated by the resolution of the Northern Governors Forum’s resolution at their meeting in Kaduna about 10 days ago, also raised the fears that the situation may soon degenerate into another insurgency if not curbed on time.

He said “ The issue that brought us to the President is about the rising insecurity in the north west, north central and north east.

North east is known for Boko Haram insurgency but of recent what was known to be cattle rustling in north west and some parts of north central has turned out to be something different from what we had before.

“So, this concern made us to come and brief the president so that urgent action would be taken in order to curb this deadly menace of banditry which is gradually graduating into insurgency. You know the north west with a vast forest area going to north central and then even going out of Nigeria.

So we need to act quickly and decisively so that it doesn’t turn into something else like what we had in the northeast.”

He disclosed that the president has given his full commitment that something seriously will be done in order to make sure that the menace is curbed.

He said they made suggestions to the president on the way forward but that, “ It’s not for public consumption “

On Magajin Gari Daura who was abducted 26 days ago, he said “I think the police are working serious and they have made some progress but for obvious reasons, they cannot disclose all what they have done for security reasons but work is going on.”