Buhari rejoices with former gov Adamu at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in congratulating former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on his 75th birthday, July 23, 2021.

The President felicitated with family, friends and associates on the auspicious moment that calls for thanksgiving and celebration, Senior Spacial Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Thursday.

Shehu said President Buhari noted the contributions of the former Governor to nation building, serving variously as a member of Constituent Assembly in 1977, Constitutional National Conference, 1995, Minister of State, Works and Housing, 1995, after working in both private and public sector firms in the construction sector that saw to the erection of many historic places in Nigeria like the Murtala Mohammed Square in Kaduna.

The President affirmed that Sen. Adamu’s roles in shaping the constitution of the country, providing leadership in Nasarawa State and building political institutions remain outstanding, acknowledging that the experience of the APC stalwart will also be relevant in inspiring upcoming leaders, the statement said.

President Buhari prayed for the wellbeing of the former governor as he continues to serve the nation, it added.