Buhari receives Guinea-Bissau President-elect, Embalo

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his desire for stability, peace, progress and prosperity in the entire West African sub-region.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, responding to Umaro Muhktar Sissoco Embalo, the President-elect of Guinea Bissau, who came to Nigeria on a “thank you visit” and to express his “good wishes” following his emergence as winner in the keenly contested, just-concluded elections in his country, Buhari said, “Without stability, there can be no development. We will do whatever it will take to stabilize the sub-region.”

He commended the out-going President, José Mário Vaz, himself a candidate in the elections for supporting the emergence of Embalo in the second round of balloting “in the interest of peace and stability.”

The President said history will remember President Mario Vaz for putting National interest above his own, emphasizing that he cared for peace within the region.

The Nigerian President expressed his desire for both countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples and reiterated his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in West Africa.

President-elect Embalo, a businessman-turned politician, was Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau under incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz between 2016 and 2018. He was a member of the ruling African Party of Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) when he founded the Movement for Democratic Alternative (MADEM-G15) on which platform he won the elections.

He praised Buhari for his support leading to his emergence as winner in the elections and expressed his appreciation for the warm and friendly disposition of Nigeria towards him and the people of his country.

Embalo informed the Nigerian leader of his selection as the Guest of Honour at the Presidential inauguration coming up next month and for which he received assurances from President Buhari that he will make the best efforts to be present.