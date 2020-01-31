Buhari receives Elumelu, Otudeko, Omatseye other 2019 NPOM awardees

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received the 2019 awardees of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award in the State House.

The President in his comments described the 2019 awardees as diverse and outstanding.

The awardees include captains of Industry, technocrats, public servants, media practitioners, security officials and many more.

Those received by the President include the Chairman, Elumelu Foundation, Tony Elumelu; Chairman, Honeywell Group, Chief Oba Otudeko; media guru and Chairman of The Nation’s Newspapers Editorial Board, Sam Omatseye; Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd.) amongst others.

Buhari told the awardees that the conferment of one of the highest honours in the land on them was in recognition of their exemplary service, conduct, productivity, innovation and excellence in their various endeavors.

While calling on Nigerian youths to emulate their conducts by continuing to work together to build the country, the President gave the assurance that his government will continue to focus on providing a safe and secure nation with policies and programs that will bring prosperity to the masses.

While congratulating the awardees, Buhari charged “The task of nation building is an enormous one. Our citizens must endeavor to become more productive. It is only through greatly increased productivity that we can create a big and prosperous economy. The awardees here present are role models for all of us to emulate.”