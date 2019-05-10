Buhari reappoints CBN Gov, Emefiele for another 5-year tenure

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Musa Adamu

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for a fresh tenure of five years.

In a letter he wrote to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to relay his decision to renew the appointment of Emefiele, President Buhari said notified the senators that the first tenure of the CBN governor will expire on June 2nd, 2019.

Part of the letter reads “In view of the expiration of the first tenure of the current Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on June 2nd, 2019, and pursuant to the provisions of Section 8(1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007.

“I hereby present for confirmation by the Senate Mr. Godwin I. Emefiele for re-appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for a final term of five (5) years. It is my hope that the Distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner”, the letter reads.

Meanwhile, recall that the CBN Governor was appointed by ex President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, and he was retained by President Buhari who defeated Jonathan in 2015, hence he served for a five year tenure.

His renewed appointment by President Buhari for a fresh tenure of five years, if confirmed by the Senate, will commence from June 3rd, 2019 and end on June 3rd, 2024.