National News

Buhari promises Nigeria children better country ahead

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
IGP faults Ortom’s narration of alleged assassination attempt
Next Article
Don’t provoke Obaseki to take drastic action, PDP warns members
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
When CRIB, UNICEF make case for elimination of violence against women, girls https://t.co/04pMKPfj58
13 hours ago
Mensuration: Foundation makes case for safe environment  https://t.co/4sKzUBjk3M
13 hours ago
APC group begins showcase of Buhari achievements, initiatives since 2015  https://t.co/9LOAIR40p8
13 hours ago
Decontamination exercise incident: We notified school ahead of time to avoid casualties-Fire Service https://t.co/CMLtGexqTp
20 hours ago
New Army Chief, Yahaya emerges 6 days after plane crash claimed Attahiru https://t.co/KBWVk2PHDS
1 day ago
We Are Social Too