Buhari, Osinbajo take oath for second term amidst tight security

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday took the oath of office for second term amidst tight security.

The oath was administered on them by the Acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed.

The brief swearing-in ceremony was followed by the traditional military parade and the 21-gunshots.

It would be recalled that the government had earlier announced that the swearing-in ceremony would be low-key.

It said the real ceremony for the second term would be done on June 12 which is now the new Democracy Day in the country. An official dinner commemorating the Swearing-in ceremony was to follow in the evening.

The ceremony was attended by former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony were the leadership of National Assembly headed by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who doubled as the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the ceremony was also there.

Governors at the ceremony were those of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, his Ondo Sate counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu amongst others.

Outgoing governor of Zamfara state, Abdulazeez Yari was also at the ceremony alongside some outgoing Minister’s who served under the President in the first term.