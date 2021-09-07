Buhari orders sustained actions to end selective abductions, killings

By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged heads of security agencies to end what he described as selective abductions and killings, particularly in the Northcentral and Northeast of the country.

The president’s position was made known to newsmen by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba at the Presidential Villa, Abuja after a security meeting with him, Tuesday.

According to him, the president also directed them to redouble their efforts to restore security across the country to enable citizens ro go about their normal businesses without hinderance.

“The new marching order is that all the service chiefs and intelligence chiefs have been warned to go and reinvigorate efforts and to do more so that the North Central and Nigeria at large should enjoy better security,” said the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, while fielding questions newsmen.

The IGP who gave insights into what transpired during the closed door meeting, acknowledged government’s responsibility to provide security for citizens, admitting that more needed to be done to change the insecurity narrative in the North Central and the Northwest among others where he said, people had been worried.