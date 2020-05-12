Buhari orders importation of Madagascar’s COVID-19 herbal cure

Share This





















President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the importation of the much publicized Madagascar’s coronavirus herbal cure to Nigeria according to reports from Abuja yesterday.

This was according to the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha who disclosed this during a briefing in Abuja on Monday.

“Madagascar has made allocations to various countries and sent them to Guinea Bissau. We‘re supposed to make arrangements to freight Nigeria’s allocation from Guinea Bissau; it‘ll be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals.

“Mr President has given instructions for the airlifting of Nigeria’s allocation of the Madagascar COVID-19 Syrup; he has also given clear instructions that it must be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals; there will be no exceptions for this, “ Mustapha said.

According to reports, Madagascar said the remedy is derived from artemisia – a plant with proven anti-malarial properties – and other indigenous herbs.

Already, other African countries who have already taken delivery of the syrup said to have both preventive and curative efficacy are Chad, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo and Comoros.

