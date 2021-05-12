Buhari okays new measures to tackle insecurity

As Security Chiefs vow to change narrative, restore law, order

By Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved new measures to tackle insecurity in the country, especially in the South East and South South geo-political zones..

The decision to focus on the two geopolitical zones may not be unconnected with the spare of violence and attacks on government facilities in those areas in recent times.

Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba made the disclosure to newsmen at a briefing held along with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor after Tuesdays security meeting President over by the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The security meeting, however, resolved not to make public the measures to be deployed to tackle insecurity in the country henceforth so as to ensure a more effective result..

Recall that President Buhari has presided over three security meetings in less than a fortnight.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who joined the Security Chiefs at the briefing on the outcome of the meeting, said President Buhari’s decision to preside over the security meeting three times in less than two weeks was an indication of the premium the President and the administration has placed on issues of security.

According to the Acting IGP, the Security meeting, which took place three times in 11 days assessed the situation in the country generally, especially the Southeast and South-South, as it bothers on law and order.

He said: “we have some measures that have been approved by the Council to check …We have some measures which we have outlined and have been approved by the Council and we’ll see how we can change the narrative within the quickest possible means to restore law and order and restore peace in that area.

“We solicit all law abiding citizens to work with us to identify and deal with the situation. That is that, I may not go into the details of how we will do that.”

On his part, Gen Monguno said the meeting explored the need to address the general challenges in the country particularly those that have arisen in the last few months.

The NSA disclosed that the President at the meeting, also, gave matching orders to deal with the emerging problems physically.

He said: “The first two meetings were inconclusive, but today’s meeting is the final of the three meetings. Again, Mr. President’s concern at the growing trend of insecurity has been highlighted and the meeting, basically, was briefed by the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defense Staff and the Inspector-General of Police.

“I briefed the meeting on strategic issues in relation to security, while the Chief of Defense Staff briefed on operational issues, and Inspector General of Police briefed on constabulary matters. On my part, I briefed Council on the enablers of crime and the need to find quick responses with a view to mitigating the growing threats to society.

“These enablers are discussed in detail and Mr. President has already given directive on how to deal with them, specifically issues of drug abuse as propellants for crime; how to make the criminal justice system much more effective, as well as looking at issues of unemployment, which of course, the Federal Executive Council had given an approval, through previous memos on how to get 100 million people out of poverty, that was also discussed. Then, again, the lack of an effective crime reporting system.

“Again, the President has given direction on how to make these things effective. Already, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has been given certain instructions on how to deal with this, but by and by Council has agreed that the level of insecurity in the country, especially in the last one month, is something that has to be addressed with the immediacy that it requires and at the operational level, of course, the Chief of Defense Staff has been working with the service chiefs and the recommendations they’ve made to the Council are already being handled.”

Also sparking at the briefing, Gen Irabor noted that far reaching decisions were taken to help boost the operations of the security agencies.

His words: “No doubt, far-reaching decisions were made. On our part, just as the National Security Adviser indicated, I briefed on various measures that the Armed Forces, in partnership with other security agencies, the measures we’ve taken to stem the tide of insecurity across the country.

“The council was pleased with the actions and of course, the prayers that were made, which Council has also graciously undertaken to look into. These, of course, have to do with manpower development, training and equipment issues, and thankfully, the glow on my face should, of course, give you an indication as to the graciousness of the National Security Council, in relation to the briefings that we’ve given in this regard and I believe that going forward, we shall be translating that and it will have some great impact on the security disposition across the country.”