Buhari nominates Prof Yakubu as INEC Chairman for second term

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term in office.

This was confirmed in a statement yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja

Buhari, in a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, said that the nomination was in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term”, it said.

Prof Yakubu was first appointed by President Buhari in November 2015.

