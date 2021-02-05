Buhari nominates Olonisakin, Buratai, Ibas, others non- career Ambassadors

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

Barely a week after they resigned as service chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd) for ambassadorial postings.

Also nominated as ambassador by the President is Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (Rtd), former chief of defence intelligence.

The former service chiefs were on the saddle for six years before their sack last week.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said ex-service chiefs would be assigned as non career diplomats.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of the immediate past Service Chiefs to the Senate as non-career Ambassadors-Designate.

“In a letter to Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate, the President said: “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.”

“The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (Rtd).

“The President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.”

